Dec 14, 2017 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China allegedly collecting DNA data of millions in its troubled Xinjiang province

The Chinese authorities have however dismissed the report and stated that there is no need to spend time on what it termed as false statements

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese authorities are collecting DNA and other biometric data from the inhabitants of the restive Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, claimed Human Rights Watch (HRW). Millions of people belonging to the 12-65 age group are being targeted as part of the campaign in the province which has a large population belonging to the Uyghur Muslim ethnic minority.

According to a report published by the New York-based non-governmental organisation, an ongoing campaign has made it mandatory to collect data from all 'focus personnel’ i.e. people considered to be a threat to stability and peace of the region by the authorities.

They are collecting DNA and blood types allegedly through free annual physical exams program called ‘Physicals for All’ and it is unclear whether the participants are informed about the real intention behind the data collection.

This, according to the human rights activists is a clear violation of basic human rights. “Xinjiang authorities should rename their physical exams project ‘Privacy Violations for All,’ as informed consent and real choice does not seem to be part of these programs…the mandatory data banking of the whole population’s biodata, including DNA, is a gross violation of international human rights norms, and it’s even more disturbing if it is done surreptitiously, under the guise of a free health care program,” Sophie Richardson, China director of HRW was quoted saying in the report.

The Chinese authorities have however dismissed the report and stated that there is no need to spend time on what it termed as false statements. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang in his press conference that was held on Wednesday said that the HRW “has kept making false allegations on China-related issues all along. That’s why I would like to say that such allegation is not even worth your time.”

He also added that China will continue to work for the unity and prosperity of the region and though some from outside the country may not acknowledge it, the people in the region are indeed living a peaceful and happy life.

tags #China #world

