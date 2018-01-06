App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 05, 2018 07:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China aims to enable half of all new cars with AI by 2020

China is aiming to become a world leader in artificial intelligence by 2025, with an aim to grow its core AI industries to over 150 billion yuan (USD 22.15 billion) by 2020. Smart cars are a key part of the project.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China aims to implement artificial intelligence technology in at least half of all its new cars by 2020 and cover 90 percent of its big cities and highways with a wireless network that can support smart vehicles, its top state planner said on Friday.

These goals are part of a draft for a national smart car strategy that theÂ NationalÂ DevelopmentÂ andÂ ReformÂ Commission (NDRC) wants to seek public feedback for, it said in a statement.

China is aiming to become a world leader in artificial intelligence by 2025, with an aim to grow its core AI industries to over 150 billion yuan (USD 22.15 billion) by 2020. Smart cars are a key part of the project.

The NDRC said it wanted to build a national team with officials from the State Council to guide smart car innovation and planned to encourage the launch of preferential policies for related businesses which could include tax cuts.

The NDRC also said it hoped that China would gain a global reputation for quality smart cars by 2035.

 

tags #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.