App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 12, 2017 12:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

China agrees to open market to US beef, gas

China agrees to open market to US beef, gas

China announced today an agreement with the United States to resume imports of US beef and open its market to US natural gas and financial services.

The deal comes a month after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump held a friendly meeting at the US leader's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where they launched a 100-day action plan on economic cooperation.

Under the agreement announced by both countries, China will lift a 13-year embargo on US beef imports by July 16, while Chinese companies will be able to buy US natural gas.

China will also allow wholly foreign-owned financial services firms to provide credit rating services in the Asian giant.

The announcement is another indication that Trump is nurturing good relations with China after pledging to take punitive measures against the country during the US presidential campaign.

Trump had threatened to impose trade tariffs and label Beijing a currency manipulator, neither of which he has done.

tags #China #Donald Trump #United States #World News #Xi Jinping

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.