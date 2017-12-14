Charles Darwin's letter doubting god's existence sold for over Rs 80 lakh - here's what he wrote

A private letter which was written by Charles Darwin, the man behind the theory of evolution, has been auctioned for over Rs 80 lakh. In the letter that was auctioned on 12th December from Sotheby’s, Darwin is seen expressing his doubts about the existence of God.

The three-page letter was sold at twice the estimated price as per a tweet by the New York-based auctioning house.



#AuctionUpdate Charles Darwin's letter to James Grant - one of only two letters to ever come to market treating Darwin’s struggle with religion - soars to $125,000, over 2x the high estimate #SothebysBooks pic.twitter.com/CkLuTtFNYW

— Sotheby's (@Sothebys) December 12, 2017

As per the Sotheby’s website, the letter dated 11th March 1878 was addressed to a man named James Grant who had written to Darwin and asked him to give his view on whether his theories destroy the belief in the existence of God in two or three words.

In response to this, Darwin gave a detailed account of his views regarding the subject that he claims to be too complicated to receive only a simple response.

The popular naturalist declined from giving a definite answer to the question. He said that the answer to the problem is quite insoluble and can’t be given a simple universally accepted answer.

Darwin, years before his death, concluded the letter by asking the young man to carry on his inquiries without any fear as “no man who does his duty has anything to fear, and may hope for whatever he earnestly desires.”

The letter is not the first of Darwin’s letters to be sold in the recent years. Earlier, another letter by Darwin in which he expressed his strong disbelief in the Bible was sold for approximately Rs 1.25 crore - reportedly three times its estimated price.

What makes these letters valuable is the fact that they show a glimpse to the doubts that the naturalist felt about the existence of God, something that has been a matter of debate since the publication of his work “On the Origin of Species ” in 1859.

Here's the complete text of the letter:

Private.

Dear Sir,

I should have been very glad to have aided you in any degree if it had been in my power. But to answer your question would require an essay, and for this I have not strength, being much out of health. Nor, indeed, could I have answered it distinctly and satisfactorily with any amount of strength.

The strongest argument for the existence of God, as it seems to me, is the instinct or intuition which we all (as I suppose) feel that there must have been an intelligent beginner of the Universe;but then comes the doubt and difficulty whether such intuitions are trustworthy.

I have touched on one point of difficulty in the two last pages of my "Variation of Animals and Plants under Domestication," but I am forced to leave the problem insoluble. No man who does his duty has anything to fear, and may hope for whatever he earnestly desires.

Dear Sir,

yours faithfully,

Ch. Darwin.