Centre should disapprove of US move vis-a-vis Palestine: CPI

The CPI(M) on Thursday accused the US of legalising the illegal occupation of Palestine's territories by Israel and demanded that the Centre strongly disapprove of the decision.

The CPI(M) politburo condemned the decision of US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and shift the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.

Disapproving of Trump's decision, the Left party said the action went against the international community's stand that East Jerusalem was a territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

"An independent Palestinian State, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the internationally accepted position. The United States has taken the formal step of legalising the illegal occupation of Palestine's territories by Israel. No other country in the world has given recognition to Jerusalem as Israel's capital," it said in a statement.

The party held the US responsible for scuttling any possible peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.

It warned that Trump's decision would trigger further tension and conflicts in the region with global ramifications.

The CPI((M) also slammed the BJP-led central government for refusing to criticise the US decision and said, "It shows the extent of servility of the (Narendra) Modi regime to the United States".

The party demanded that the "Modi government should come out strongly, disapproving of the US action, as it goes against India's long-standing commitment to the Palestinian cause".