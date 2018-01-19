'Taps will be turned off': Cape Town could be the first major city globally to run out of water

Water is the basis of any human civilisation. Every major city, throughout the history, has prospered around water bodies. History is also littered with instances when whole civilisations have been wiped out as water depleted in the region, though this sounds unthinkable in modern day world.

However, Cape Town could actually be the first major city in the world which could run out of the water. The city has seen three years of drought like condition and has left with water enough for just a couple of months.

The legislative capital of South Africa (the country has three capitals, other two being Pretoria and Bloemfontein) has estimated that April 21 could be the day when “taps will be turned off”. The city has been calling it the “Day Zero”.

The combined level of water in dams which supply water to the city has reached a critical 28.1 percent on January 18, according to the information available on city's official website.

Point to be noted is that the last 10 percent of a dam’s water is difficult to use, the usable water in the dam is approximately 10 percent less than the dam level, which here implies 18 percent.

The city has employed water rationing system and each person is recommended to use 87 litres of water per day and the collective consumption has been targeted at 500 million litres a day. Authorities are planning to further lower these to 50 litres and 450 million litres a day, respectively from February 1.

The residents have been strongly discouraged from taking bath, watering gardens and refilling swimming pools.

However, not all residents obey the recommendations. As per an estimation, only 39 percent of Cape Town resident adhere to the limit prescribed. As of January 15, citizens are consuming 618 million litres water per day.

The officials are checking leaks and repairing it apart from the awareness campaign they are running, the city's mayor Patricia de Lille informed.

The city is also considering on a punitive tariff that will see “exponentially higher” water rates for residents who exceed their limits.