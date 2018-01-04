Businessman in China pays for his BMW in 1.4 lakh coins worth nearly Rs 7 lakh

A businessman in China bought a BMW and paid the first instalment in coins. The car dealer employed several employees to count CNY 70,000 in the coins of five maos which took hours.

The BMW which costs CNY 400,000 was bought by an unnamed businessman on December 18 who insisted that he would pay the first instalment in denomination five mao coins.

Mr Gu, sales manager of BMW in Putian, Fujian Province, told Pear Video that the salesmen and women had to go to the customer’s house and fetch 10 boxes full of coins.

"They (the coins) were all five maos that the client had been saving over the years. There were worth about 70,000 yuan (£7,954) in total," said Mr Gu.

One Yuan is equal to 10 maos. That means as the first instalment, the man paid the dealer in 1,40,000 coins.

In the video by Pear Video, a group of salesmen and women can be seen counting coins and stacking them.