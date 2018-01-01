Brussels doesn't allow tents on streets - so this man came up with a unique way to help homeless in winters

An entrepreneur in the capital of Belgium, Brussels, has found an innovative way to circumvent the law that forbids tents on streets— ORIG-AMI cardboard tents.

Xavier Van den Stappen, the entrepreneur behind the ORIG-AMI project, distributed about 20 cardboard tents to homeless people living around Gare du Nord railway station on Thursday. The homeless people were also provided with a backpack including essential items. More tents will be manufactured if the need arises.

The cardboard tents are lightweight, portable and can be carried on backs very easily. Stappen hoped that the tent would last for a few weeks. “Cardboards are light, they keep the heat, and if they don’t get wet, they are pretty resistant,” Stappen told The New York Times.

The cardboard tents when unfolded are spacious enough to house two people. As per an estimation, over 2,600 homeless people roam in Brussels.

The night shelters in the city are already occupied with the onset of winters and many homeless people refuse to go there as they would have to be separated from pets. Thus these cardboard tents can provide a roof over their heads.

Closer home, in Delhi which is reeling under chilly winter, as per the official statistics, night shelters have a capacity of 20,534 persons and on December 31, just 13,241 homeless people took shelter. Despite that, homeless can be easily noticed sleeping on footpaths and below flyovers.

Tents made out of cardboards which give people the flexibility to sleep wherever they want and move to other places when needed can be of great help.