HomeNewsWorld
Nov 22, 2017 10:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Britain to re-launch privatisation of rescued Royal Bank of Scotland

The British government on Wednesday announced plans to relaunch its sale of Royal Bank of Scotland, which the taxpayer rescued at the height of the financial crisis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The British government on Wednesday announced plans to relaunch its sale of Royal Bank of Scotland, which the taxpayer rescued at the height of the financial crisis.

The announcement, contained in Britain's annual budget, said "the government intends to recommence the privatisation of RBS" by March 2019 by selling about two-thirds of its 71- per cent stake for roughly USD 19.9 billion.

The government decided in 2015 to start selling a chunk of its then stake of about 80 per cent but the plan was carried out only partially owing to the lender's low share price.

