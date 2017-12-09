Britain to pay around Rs 3.4 lakh crore in Brexit divorce deal, says Downing Street

After striking a deal in Brussels, British officials said the figure would include regular payments into the EU budget until 2020
Britain will pay a financial settlement of between 35 billion-39 billion pound (40-45 billion euros, $ 47-52 billion) for leaving the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said today.After striking a deal in Brussels, British officials said the figure would include regular payments into the EU budget until 2020, promised contributions still left to be paid out and payment for the pensions of EU officials.