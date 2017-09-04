App
Sep 04, 2017 10:17 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Brics summit 2017: Xi Jinping says China will give $76 million for BRICS cooperation plan

Xi also told a plenary session at a BRICS leaders' summit in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen that China would give $4 million for projects at the BRICS countries' New Development Bank.

China will provide 500 million yuan ($76.4 million) for a BRICS economic and technology cooperation plan, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

#Brics #China #New Development Bank #World News #Xi Jinping #Xiamen #yuan

