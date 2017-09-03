App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Sep 03, 2017 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

BRICS Summit 2017: Xi Jinping calls for holistic approach to fight terrorism

His remarks came days after US President Donald Trump hit out at China's close ally Pakistan for providing safe havens to "agents of chaos" that kill Americans in Afghanistan

BRICS Summit 2017: Xi Jinping calls for holistic approach to fight terrorism

Chinese President Xi Jinping today called on BRICS countries to adopt a holistic approach to fight terrorism in all its forms and address both its "symptoms and root causes" so that terrorists will have no place to hide.

Delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum here, Xi asked BRICS countries -- Brazil- Russia-India-China-South Africa -- to take a constructive part in the process of resolving geopolitical hotspot issues and make due contributions.

"I am convinced that as long as we take a holistic approach to fighting terrorism in all its forms, and address both its symptoms and root causes, terrorists will have no place to hide," he said.

His remarks came days after US President Donald Trump hit out at China's close ally Pakistan for providing safe havens to "agents of chaos" that kill Americans in Afghanistan and warned Islamabad that it has "much to lose" by harboring terrorists.

India is expected to raise its concerns over terrorism strongly at the BRICS Summit, hosted by China, which had said New Delhi's concerns over Pakistan's counter-terror record is not an "appropriate topic" to be discussed at the forum.

tags #Current Affairs #India #world

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.