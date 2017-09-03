App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Sep 03, 2017 06:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi arrives in Xiamen, meeting with Putin on cards

The prime minister said he was looking forward to engage with leaders of nine other countries, including BRICS partners, in an Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue, being hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 5

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi arrives in Xiamen, meeting with Putin on cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here today to attend the BRICS Summit during which he would look forward to having "productive discussions and positive outcomes" with leaders of the grouping to support the agenda for a stronger partnership among the member countries.

During his two day visit, Modi is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings including with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other BRICS leaders.

He is also expected to meet leaders of countries like Egypt, invited by China as part of the outreach exercise. China has invited Egypt, Kenya, Tajikistan, Mexico and Thailand as guest countries for the Summit.

"I look forward to building upon the results and outcomes of the Goa Summit. I also look forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes that will support the agenda of a stronger BRICS partnership under the chairmanship of China," the prime minister had said ahead of his visit to this Chinese city.

BRICS Summit 2017 Live: Click here to get all the latest updates

Modi's visit to attend the Brazil-Russia-India-China- South Africa (BRICS) Summit comes days after India and China managed to end the 73-day long Dokalam standoff.

On BRICS, the Prime Minister said he will have the opportunity to meet leaders bilaterally on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

"India attaches high importance to the role of BRICS that has begun a second decade of its partnership for progress and peace. BRICS has important contributions to make in addressing global challenges and upholding world peace and security," the prime minister had said.

The prime minister said he was looking forward to engage with leaders of nine other countries, including BRICS partners, in an Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue, being hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 5.

"We will also interact with the BRICS Business Council represented by captains of industry from all five countries," he had said.

tags #Brics #Business #Narendra Modi

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.