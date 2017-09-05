App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 05, 2017 11:35 AM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BRICS Summit 2017 LIVE: PM Modi-Xi Jinping bilateral meet ends

LIVE updates from the 9th BRICS Summit happening in Xiamen, China.

highlights

  • Sep 05, 11:34 AM (IST)

    Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Vijay Gokhale, Indian ambassador to China are now expected to speak briefly.

  • Sep 05, 11:33 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting on the sidelines of the 9th BRICS summit lasted 30 minutes, reports CNN-News18.

    The meet held significance as it happened in the shadow of the Doklam standoff. There was no mention of One Belt and One Road initiative and China–Pakistan Economic Corridor. The Chinese premier reiterated his country’s commitment to Jawaharlal Nehru’s 1954 Panchsheel agreement.

  • Sep 05, 11:20 AM (IST)

    According to reports, India National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar are also present at the bilateral meet.

  • Sep 05, 11:06 AM (IST)
  • Sep 05, 11:06 AM (IST)

    According to news agency ANI, Chinese President Xi Jinping said, "India and China are each other's major neighbours, we are also two of the world's largest and emerging countries. China is prepared to work with India to seek guidance from the five principles of Panchsheel. A healthy and stable China-India relationship serves the interests of people in both countries."

  • Sep 05, 10:51 AM (IST)

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is about to start its briefing shortly.

  • Sep 05, 10:39 AM (IST)

    While the bilateral meeting is still on, the Ministry of External Affairs is expected to brief media about what was discussed by the two leaders.

  • Sep 05, 10:26 AM (IST)

    This is the last event on the Prime Minister's itinerary before he leaves for Myanmar.

  • Sep 05, 10:20 AM (IST)
  • Sep 05, 10:14 AM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.