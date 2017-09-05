BRICS Summit 2017 LIVE: PM Modi-Xi Jinping bilateral meet ends

Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Vijay Gokhale, Indian ambassador to China are now expected to speak briefly.
Sep 05, 11:33 AM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting on the sidelines of the 9th BRICS summit lasted 30 minutes, reports CNN-News18.
The meet held significance as it happened in the shadow of the Doklam standoff. There was no mention of One Belt and One Road initiative and China–Pakistan Economic Corridor. The Chinese premier reiterated his country’s commitment to Jawaharlal Nehru’s 1954 Panchsheel agreement.
Sep 05, 11:20 AM (IST)
According to reports, India National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar are also present at the bilateral meet.
Sep 05, 11:06 AM (IST)
According to news agency ANI, Chinese President Xi Jinping said, "India and China are each other's major neighbours, we are also two of the world's largest and emerging countries. China is prepared to work with India to seek guidance from the five principles of Panchsheel. A healthy and stable China-India relationship serves the interests of people in both countries."
Sep 05, 10:51 AM (IST)
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is about to start its briefing shortly.
Sep 05, 10:39 AM (IST)
While the bilateral meeting is still on, the Ministry of External Affairs is expected to brief media about what was discussed by the two leaders.
Sep 05, 10:26 AM (IST)
This is the last event on the Prime Minister's itinerary before he leaves for Myanmar.
The bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping has begun. It is the first such meet since the Doklam standoff ended, according to CNN News18.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at 10 am Indian time, in Xiamen, China on the sidelines of the BRICS summit. We'll bring you all the latest updates.
