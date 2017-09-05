BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi leaves for Myanmar after reiterating need for cooperation

PM Modi is scheduled to call on Myanmar President Htin Kyaw who is also hosting a banquet for him later today.

The Prime Minister will hold wide-ranging talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi tomorrow.

PM Modi said that he was looking forward to paying a visit to the famed heritage city of Bagan, where the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has done a "stellar work" in renovating the Ananda Temple.