BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi leaves for Myanmar after reiterating need for cooperation

PM Modi is scheduled to call on Myanmar President Htin Kyaw who is also hosting a banquet for him later today.
The Prime Minister will hold wide-ranging talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi tomorrow.
PM Modi said that he was looking forward to paying a visit to the famed heritage city of Bagan, where the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has done a "stellar work" in renovating the Ananda Temple.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for Nay Pyi Taw for his first bilateral visit to Myanmar with an aim of charting a roadmap for closer cooperation between the two countries in areas like security and counter- terrorism.
PM Modi and Xi Jinping hold 'forward looking' discussions to strengthen China-India relations. Read the full story here.
The meeting which lasted for a little more than an hour saw both the leaders conducting discussions with a "forward-looking" and "constructive approach", Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told the media after the meeting ended.
Sep 05, 12:46 PM (IST)
BRICS countries online sales nets $876 billion: Report
The online retail sales of BRICS countries accounted for 47 per cent of the global total. The figure is expected to climb to 59 per cent by 2022 as the five countries have great potential in e-commerce cooperation, a report by China's e-commerce giant Alibaba has said. Read the full story here.
Reports state that posts and messages in micro blogging sites like Sina Weibo and messaging apps like WeChat are facing strict censorship. Any comments or jokes related to North Korea, its leader or the present crisis are being avoided. Even WeChat, the popular chat app is removing messages from independent sources that it deems as 'panic spreading'.
Sep 05, 12:24 PM (IST)
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs from the Chinese coastal city of Xiamen, he has tweeted, "The various deliberations during the BRICS Summit were extremely productive. Looking forward to building on these in the times to come. I thank the Chinese government & people for their warm hospitality during the BRICS Summit. Leaving for Myanmar for a bilateral visit."
highlights
The bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping has begun. It is the first such meet since the Doklam standoff ended, according to CNN News18.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at 10 am Indian time, in Xiamen, China on the sidelines of the BRICS summit. We'll bring you all the latest updates.
PM Modi is scheduled to call on Myanmar President Htin Kyaw who is also hosting a banquet for him later today.
The Prime Minister will hold wide-ranging talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi tomorrow.
PM Modi said that he was looking forward to paying a visit to the famed heritage city of Bagan, where the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has done a "stellar work" in renovating the Ananda Temple.
PM Narendra Modi leaves for Myanmar for first bilateral visit. Here's the full report.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for Nay Pyi Taw for his first bilateral visit to Myanmar with an aim of charting a roadmap for closer cooperation between the two countries in areas like security and counter- terrorism.
PM Modi and Xi Jinping hold 'forward looking' discussions to strengthen China-India relations. Read the full story here.
The meeting which lasted for a little more than an hour saw both the leaders conducting discussions with a "forward-looking" and "constructive approach", Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told the media after the meeting ended.
BRICS countries online sales nets $876 billion: Report
The online retail sales of BRICS countries accounted for 47 per cent of the global total. The figure is expected to climb to 59 per cent by 2022 as the five countries have great potential in e-commerce cooperation, a report by China's e-commerce giant Alibaba has said. Read the full story here.
Amidst the BRICS summit, China censored online discussions on North Korea's bomb test. Read the full story here.
Reports state that posts and messages in micro blogging sites like Sina Weibo and messaging apps like WeChat are facing strict censorship. Any comments or jokes related to North Korea, its leader or the present crisis are being avoided. Even WeChat, the popular chat app is removing messages from independent sources that it deems as 'panic spreading'.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs from the Chinese coastal city of Xiamen, he has tweeted, "The various deliberations during the BRICS Summit were extremely productive. Looking forward to building on these in the times to come. I thank the Chinese government & people for their warm hospitality during the BRICS Summit. Leaving for Myanmar for a bilateral visit."
When asked about the Doklam issue and if it was discussed, foreign secretary Jaishankar said, "this was not backward looking conversation it was forward looking".