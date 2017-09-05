BRICS leaders want to deepen political, security cooperation: Xi Jinping

BRICS leaders believe that it is in the common interest of the member countries to deepen political and security cooperation with the world undergoing "profound and complex" changes, Chinese President Xi Jinping said today.

Leaders attending the ninth BRICS Summit here have reached extensive consensus on the international situation, global governance and cooperation among the five-emerging economies, Xi Jinping told the media at the end of the Summit.

The summit adopted the BRICS Leaders Xiamen Declaration which reaffirmed the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, and mapped out a new blueprint for strengthening the BRICS partnership and deepening practical cooperation in various areas, Xi said.

"We, BRICS leaders believe that world today is undergoing profound and complex changes. While the world economic outlook is improving, all sorts of global challenges continue to emerge," he said.

As nations with major influence, BRICS countries must step up communication and coordination on important issues and work for more just and equitable order, he said.

"We, the BRICS leaders believe that it is in our common interest to deepen political and security cooperation and enhance mutual political trust," the Chinese president said.

BRICS must play a constrictive role and uphold basic norms governing international relations and international fairness and justice, he said.

"This is also what international community expects us to do. This year we had in-depth exchanges of views and reached important consensus on issues such as the international situation, global governance, international hot spots and national security and development," he said.

The meeting of the high representatives on security issues and the first foreign ministers' meeting this year have injected fresh inputs for closer political ties, Xi said

The BRICS countries must work together to address global challenges and promote open inclusive and balanced economic globalisation that is beneficial to all, speed up global economic governance reform and increase the representation and voice of emerging economies and create an enabling external environment for the development of all countries, he said.

"The BRICS leaders believe that practical cooperation is the root of the BRICS cooperation. The tree will only flourish when the root goes deep.

This year BRICS cooperation has made new headway and gained even greater importance, Xi asserted.

"We have developed cooperation road maps such as trade facilitation, trade in services, currency swap, local currency settlement and public and private partnership," he said.