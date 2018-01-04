App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 04, 2018 02:45 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Bosch buys 5% stake in mapping firm HERE

Privately held Bosch did not disclose financial terms for the deal, expected to close by the end of March, subject to regulatory approvals.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Robert Bosch GmbH, the German auto supplier and engineering group, said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a 5 percent stake in HERE, the digital mapping firm jointly controlled by carmakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen's Audi.

Privately held Bosch did not disclose financial terms for the deal, expected to close by the end of March, subject to regulatory approvals.

The German carmaker consortium acquired HERE from Finnish telecoms group Nokia for 2.8 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in 2015, in part to avoid becoming dependent on third-party mapping providers such as Alphabet's Google, a competitor in the race to develop self-driving cars. Chip maker Intel also holds a 15 percent stake.

Bosch's disclosure referred to plans by HERE to increase its diversification into non-automotive applications - a move that could help offset risks and uncertainties surrounding the eventual arrival of fully autonomous cars for the mass market.

related news

"Bosch is more than cars," Chief Executive Volkmar Denner said in the statement. He said the company saw "synergies with data-based services for Industry 4.0, smart homes and smart cities" - terms broadly describing the use of technology platforms to find efficiencies everywhere from the factory floor to road traffic management.

Rival auto supplier Continental has also expressed interest in buying a HERE stake.

A group of investors led by Chinese mapping firm Navinfo and internet giant Tencent in September cancelled a previously announced plan to buy 10 percent of HERE, after failing to win U.S. approval.

tags #Audi #BMW #Daimler #HERE #Robert Bosch #Volkswagen #World News

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.