you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jun 06, 2017 07:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bombing in western Afghanistan kills 7

An Afghan official says a bomb planted in a rickshaw has killed at least seven people and wounded eight others in western Afghanistan.

Bombing in western Afghanistan kills 7

An Afghan official has said a bomb planted in a rickshaw has killed at least seven people and wounded eight others in western Afghanistan.

Gelani Farhad, a spokesman for the Provincial Governor of the western Herat province, said the blast took place near the main Sunni mosque in Herat city, adding that the toll could rise.

In the capital, Kabul, police said a rocket struck the Indian diplomatic compound without killing or wounding anyone.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

