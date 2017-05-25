Bomb disposal unit responds to call at Manchester college

An Army bomb disposal unit and police officers rushed to a college in the suburbs of Manchester Thursday responding to a call, prompting a lockdown of the area and heightening security fears following the concert bombing that claimed 22 lives.

The security scare comes just days after the deadly suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester this week.

"Police are responding to a call at a college in Trafford. Officers are in attendance and we are currently assessing the situation. EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) have arrived on site," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

According to reports, the EOD conducted a search and have since left the site at Linby Street area near the college and a large number of roads have been closed and cordoned off.

Intense police activity and a major lockdown near the college area were in place as further details are awaited.

Libyan-origin Salman Abedi blew himself up at end of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night, killing 22 people and injuring 64 others.