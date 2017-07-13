BMW opens new Research and Development centre in China

German luxury carmaker BMW today opened a new research and development (R&D) centre in northeast China's Liaoning province, the company said.

The new R&D centre, covering an area of over 40,000 square metres, is by far the BMW group's largest auto R&D hub outside Germany, the company said.The centre is an extension of the original one built in 2012, and is five times larger than the first-stage project.

About 75 per cent of the 800-plus research personnel are Chinese. The centre will focus on new energy technology to establish a complete R&D and production chain in China, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Johann Wieland, President and CEO of BMW Brilliance Automotive, said the new R&D centre would act as a hub to bring in more advanced technology under the German Industry 4.0 model to promote the transformation and upgrading of the automobile industry in China.

China has become the largest single market for BMW automotive vehicles. Earlier in May, the BMW assembly plant in Shenyang's Dadong District began operations. In January last year, an engine plant also began production in Shenyang.

Founded in 2003, BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd is a joint venture of BMW Group and Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd.