App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 12, 2018 01:48 PM IST | Source: Reuters

BMW 2017 car sales hit 2.09 million record but Mercedes keeps lead

Sales of the BMW brand were up 4.2 percent in 2017 to 2.09 million passenger cars and SUVs, compared with a 9.9 percent gain or 2.29 million at Mercedes, which claimed the top spot in global luxury-car sales rankings for a second year.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

BMW sales rose to a new record last year on strong demand for sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) and the 1-Series compact, but the brand was again outsold by rival Mercedes-Benz whose deliveries increased twice as fast.

Sales of the BMW brand were up 4.2 percent in 2017 to 2.09 million passenger cars and SUVs, compared with a 9.9 percent gain or 2.29 million at Mercedes, which claimed the top spot in global luxury-car sales rankings for a second year.

BMW deliveries were fuelled by demand for SUVs which increased 9.6 percent in 2017 on year-earlier figures and the 1-Series, sales of which jumped 15 percent. Brand deliveries were up 9.5 percent to 195,916 cars.

"I'm confident BMW sales will continue to grow during 2018, while we also maintain our focus on profitability," said new sales chief Pieter Nota, who replaced Ian Robertson on Jan. 1.

Volkswagen's luxury division Audi is expected to release 2017 car sales later on Friday.

tags #BMW #Mercedes #World News

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.