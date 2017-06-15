Jun 15, 2017 06:28 PM IST | Source: PTI
Blast rocks kindergarten in east China, casualties reported
An explosion rocked a kindergarten in eastern China today, injuring an unknown number of people including children, local police said.An official at the police station in Fengxian county told AFP that the explosion was under investigation. The Xinhua news agency said the blast occurred near the entrance.