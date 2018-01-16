App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 16, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Source: Reuters

BlackBerry launches cybersecurity software for self-driving cars

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Canadian software maker BlackBerry Ltd on Monday launched a new cybersecurity software, which identifies vulnerabilities in programs used in self-driving cars.

The product, called Blackberry Jarvis, is being marketed first to automakers - a group of customers the former smartphone maker is hoping will power its turnaround efforts - but could also have applications in healthcare and industrial automation.

BlackBerry said it was offering Jarvis on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Once initiated, automakers will have online access to Jarvis and can scan files at every stage of software development, the company said.

Last year, the global "ransomware" attack, dubbed WannaCry, helped raise awareness of BlackBerry's security software business, which is largely focused on managing secure connections to mobile devices.

BlackBerry said it had already tested Jarvis with automaker Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover unit, whose chief executive said Jarvis reduced the time needed to assess code from 30 days to seven minutes.

BlackBerry in September announced it would partner with auto supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on a software operating system for self-driving cars.

Earlier this month BlackBerry and Chinese internet search firm Baidu Inc signed a deal to jointly develop self-driving vehicle technology.

BlackBerry has also recently signed automotive-related deals with chipmaker Qualcomm, auto supplier Denso and Ford Motor Co .

