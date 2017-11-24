App
Nov 24, 2017 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Black Friday shopping frenzy begins — here’s a glimpse

Black Friday, a day after Thanksgiving in the United States of America, signifies a shopping frenzy that exists in the states since the 1950s.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Black Friday, a day after Thanksgiving in the United States of America, signifies a shopping frenzy that exists in the states since the 1950s. (REUTERS)
Black Friday, a day after Thanksgiving in the United States of America, signifies a shopping frenzy that exists in the states since the 1950s. (REUTERS)
Spending on this day surges as the day marks the starting of Christmas season shopping. Even though Black Friday is not an official holiday, cities like California observe the day as a holiday for state government employees. (REUTERS)
Spending on this day surges as the day marks the starting of Christmas season shopping. Even though Black Friday is not an official holiday, cities like California observe the day as a holiday for state government employees. (REUTERS)
Retail shops, as well as, e-commerce giants give heavy discounts and exciting deals on their stores. It is believed that shopkeepers balance sheets turn black (positive) from red (loss) during this period. (REUTERS)
Retail shops, as well as, e-commerce giants give heavy discounts and exciting deals on their stores. It is believed that shopkeepers balance sheets turn black (positive) from red (loss) during this period. (REUTERS)
Before Black Friday became just another day of discounts, it was the largest shopping day of the year where customers used to line at the country’s shopping malls and big-box stores waiting for a once-in-a-year deal. (REUTERS)
Before Black Friday became just another day of discounts, it was the largest shopping day of the year where customers used to line at the country's shopping malls and big-box stores waiting for a once-in-a-year deal. (REUTERS)
Early evidences suggest that the phrase Black Friday first originated in Philadelphia, where it was used to describe the heavy and disruptive pedestrian and vehicle traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving. (REUTERS)
Early evidences suggest that the phrase Black Friday first originated in Philadelphia, where it was used to describe the heavy and disruptive pedestrian and vehicle traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving. (REUTERS)
A woman looks at a pair of boots in Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. (REUTERS)
A woman looks at a pair of boots in Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. (REUTERS)
Shoppers check the prices of retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (REUTERS)
Shoppers check the prices of retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (REUTERS)
People look at a rack of handbags in Macy's Herald Square during the early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York, US. (REUTERS)
People look at a rack of handbags in Macy's Herald Square during the early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York, US. (REUTERS)
An employee puts up a sign in a store on Oxford Street on 'Black Friday' in London, Britain. REUTERS
An employee puts up a sign in a store on Oxford Street on 'Black Friday' in London, Britain. REUTERS

tags #Black Friday sales #Business #Current Affairs #World News

