Black Friday bonanza springs Jeff Bezos top of the rich list, his networth crosses USD 100 bn-mark

Founder and largest shareholder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos has not only become the richest person in the world, but also touched the USD 100 billion-mark for the first time, according to a Bloomberg report.



Jeff Bezos's net worth is now higher than the GDP of 129 countries.

— Nicholas Thompson (@nxthompson) November 25, 2017

The founder of the world's largest e-commerce company made nearly USD 2.4 billion on Friday alone. Courtesy the flurry in online sales on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, Amazon's stock jumped 18 percent as compared to last year.

Bezos's 78.9 million shares in Amazon are now worth USD 93.6 billion. The 53-year-old's investments in two other companies are The Washington Post and space tourism firm Blue Origin.