Bitcoin extends losses, slips below $14,000 on Bitstamp exchange

The cryptocurrency, which was at about $1,000 at the year's start, had climbed to a record high of $19,666 on Sunday in lead up to exchange giant CME Group's launch of bitcoin futures before losing steam.
Bitcoin fell more than 10 percent to below $14,000 on the Bitstamp exchange on Friday, extending overnight losses.
It was last down 11 percent at $13,872.
