App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 04, 2017 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bitcoin breaks past $1500-mark, could crack $1600 soon

Today bitcoin broke past the USD 1,500 mark and made a new record high of USD 1,540, as per CoinDesk price index.

Bitcoin breaks past $1500-mark, could crack $1600 soon

Sidhartha Shukla

Moneycontrol News

The price of bitcoin has been on a roll recently, continuously hitting new highs in the past few trading sessions.

It broke past the USD 1,500-mark in trade Thursday to make its next record high of USD 1,540, as per CoinDesk price index.

Many speculate that this rally, fueled by the US and Japan, could be due to the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) plan to reexamine its decision to refuse the Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF.

btc1

As the chance of a hard fork seem to be fade and the community warms up to the idea of segwit instead of bitcoin unlimted, there is more clarity on how the technology will tackle the scalability issue which is infusing more confidence in the digital currency.

This has also reduced the volatility of bitcoin price fluctuation and as per the bitcoin volatility index, its 30-day volatility against the US dollar (measured by standard deviation of daily returns) has come down to 1.65 percent from levels of 16.11 percent back in 2011.

btc2

Year-to-date (YTD) the price of bitcoin has appreciated by 50 percent. It is expected to rise further post the French election and as India takes a call on the status of cryptocurrency's in the country.

Bitcoin prices are currently averaging at USD 1,531, according to data from the BPI.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.