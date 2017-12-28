Benazir Bhutto's son Bilawal: Musharraf is my mother's murderer

Bilawal Bhutto has accused former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf of the death of his mother and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. The chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party made the allegation on Wednesday that marked the 10th anniversary of his mother’s assassination.

Calling Pervez Musharraf a ‘qaatil’ (murderer) in front of a large crowd gathered at Garhi Khuda Bux, an emotional Bilawal, as per a Dawn report lashed out against rivals particularly Musharraf, who was the President at the time of his mother’s murder.

Bilawal reiterated his stand that he holds Musharraf, the man who pulled out her security cover rather than the assassin as responsible for the death. Bilawal said that she was “punished for fighting against dictatorship and presenting Islam's peaceful face to the world.” He added that Benazir Bhutto was punished for her struggles for women and oppressed.

Former Prime Minister and PPP leader Benazir Bhutto was murdered in 2007 allegedly by a terrorist after attending a party rally in Rawalpindi. Pakistani authorities have claimed that Pakistani Taliban was responsible for the assassination.

Hitting out against his political rivals Bilawal claimed that despite attempts by rivals, the Party is successful in upholding Benazir’s legacy. He also lashed out against former dictators of the country for distorting the constitution of the nation and blamed the incumbent government for the weakening of democracy.

"They've weakened the democracy and parliament. Small provinces are being isolated from the federal government. This is a murderous government," he was quoted as saying in the report. The PPP chairman did not even spare the judiciary and it blamed it for failing in delivering justice to his mother.

While such an open lashing out against Musharraf is a new development, it is not something surprising. The PPP leadership have always blamed the former military dictator-turned-President for the death of Benazir. Musharraf, who is now attempting a comeback to Pakistani politics has rather blamed rogue elements within Pakistan and Bilawal’s father Asif Ali Zardari for the assassination.