App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 03, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Beijing to build $2 billion AI research park: Report

The AI park will house up to 400 enterprises and have an estimated annual output of 50 billion yuan, Xinhua said, citing a report from authorities in Beijing's Mentougou district.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Beijing is planning to build a 13.8 billion yuan ($2.12 billion) artificial intelligence development park in the city's west, the official Xinhua news agency reported, as China pushes ahead to fulfil its ambition to become a world leader in AI by 2025.

The AI park will house up to 400 enterprises and have an estimated annual output of 50 billion yuan, Xinhua said, citing a report from authorities in Beijing's Mentougou district.

Zhongguancun Development Group, the developer of the project, will look to partner with foreign universities and build a "national-level" AI lab in the area, Xinhua added.

Zhongguancun Development and representatives for Beijing's Mentougou district could not be immediately reached for comment.

related news

China's plan to fast-track AI development comes amid heightened tensions between Beijing and the United States over the competitive applications of AI in military technology.

China aims to grow the local industry to over 150 billion yuan by 2020 and 400 billion yuan by 2025, according to the State Council.

Locally, China has unveiled a series of plans to bolster talent, investment and research in AI, urging private, public and military firms to cooperate on national AI goals in a development roadmap released in 2017.

The country's burgeoning AI industry has also attracted foreign firms. Last month, Alphabet Inc's Google announced it would launch a Beijing-based AI research team, targeting local research talent, even though the U.S. firm's search engine remains blocked behind China's firewall.

The new AI park will focus on attracting enterprises that work on big-data, biometric identification, deep learning and cloud computing, the Xinhua report said on Wednesday.

Beijing also recently released blueprints for an autonomous driving zone on the city's outskirts, dedicated to testing and developing local autonomous vehicles.

tags #Artificial Intelligence #Beijing #World News

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.