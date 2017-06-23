Bears tighten grip on crude oil; can OPEC win the battle against US shale, renewables?

Moneycontrol News

Crude oil has entered a bear market even as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries has been trying its best to put a floor under the prices by curtailing supply.

Last month OPEC members had agreed to extend production cuts of about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until March 2018.

The move has not helped, and crude prices are now below the levels of November 2016 when OPEC members had first agreed on a production.

Crude had rallied xx percent between November 2016 and May 2017 on expectations that reduced output would lift oil prices.

US WTI crude oil contract for July fell to a session low on USD 42.75 a barrel on Tuesday, the weakest level since November 2014. It closed Tuesday's session at USD 43.23, the lowest since September 2016. This was more than 20 percent below WTI's 52-week closing high in February, ‘putting the commodity in bear market territory,’ CNBC says.

Both benchmark indices, Brent and WTI, have dropped over 15 percent in a month’s period.

To compete with the sudden boom in the US shale industry, OPEC, in 2014, flooded the market with excess oil causing a supply glut. However, the move backfired with prices plunging steeply to almost USD 25 in early 2016 from more than USD 100 per barrel in 2014 and encouraged US shale produces to increase drilling.

Rising US crude output has undermined OPEC output cuts, and production is up more than 10 percent in the past one year.

Quick rebound? Experts don’t think so

An analyst poll by Reuters said that oil experts have grown more downbeat about the outlook for crude and expect prices to average around USD 55 a barrel in 2017 even after OPEC and its partners agreed to restrain production into 2018.

The survey of 34 economists and analysts predicted Brent crude would average USD 55.57 per barrel in 2017, lower than last month's forecast of USD 57.04.

OPEC, as an oil cartel has dominated the global energy market for decades but in recent years new challengers have emerged to topple this monopoly.

The US shale industry has emerged as a tough rival and OPEC's decision to extend the same level of cuts till 2018, rather than reducing output further could prove insufficient to draw out the surplus despite OPEC's strict compliance with the curbs.

Analysts believe that the oil cartel is at risk of losing further market share to US shale oil producers, which could cause compliance with the deal to slip in the second half of the year.

Further to add to OPEC’s pain, despite the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showing US crude inventories fell by 2.5 million barrel in the week ending June 16, crude oil price dipped further.

“Oil prices have been in bear territory in recent weeks and no data has supported prices,” brokerage firm Motilal Oswal says.

“US crude production inched up again and has touched 9.35 million bpd, nearing levels of top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia. We expect broader price weakness to continue given lack of positive triggers but US rig count data today will provide further triggers,” the firm said.

"Crude output is still increasing in the United States, where some shale producers can profit even if oil prices drop below USD 40 a barrel. We expect crude oil prices to trade negative on the back of increased supply from several key producers," says brokerage firm Sushil Finance.

An output cut combined with a drop in US inventories have not worked out even marginally in OPEC’s favour, this shows that the bearish sentiment against crude is not dying any time soon.

Renewables – Enter sun and wind

After US shale, growing popularity of renewable energy is seen hurting the crude and fossil fuel industry in general. Some even say that with solar and wind energy steadily gaining market share, crude oil might become obsolete in the coming decades.

Bloomberg’s New Energy Outlook report lists a scenario where wind and solar will account for 48 percent of installed capacity and 34 percent of electricity generation world-wide by 2040.

This, compared with just 12 percent and 5 percent today.

“We anticipate renewable energy reaching 74 percent penetration in Germany, 38 percent in the US, 55 percent in China and 49 percent in India by 2040 as batteries and new sources of flexibility bolster the reach of renewables,” the report says.

Countries also plan to gradually shift to electric vehicles and completely take out fossil fuel powered automobiles from the market. This will significantly hurt global crude oil demand.

With the US shale boom not dying anytime soon, persisting geopolitical tensions and the entry of disruptive technology, the world’s dependency on OPEC to fulfill growing energy needs is slowly fading.

It is highly unlikely that oil will completely go obsolete but it is gradually going out of fashion which makes it hard for the commodity to crawl out of the bear trap it has now entered.