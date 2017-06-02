App
Jun 02, 2017 08:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Barack Obama slams Trump for exiting Paris climate deal

Barack Obama slammed his successor President Donald Trump today for pulling out of the Paris climate deal, warning that the move would see the United States "reject the future" by not abiding by the agreement.

Barack Obama slams Trump for exiting Paris climate deal

"Even in the absence of American leadership; even as this administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I'm confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we've got," Obama said in a statement.

