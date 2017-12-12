Bangladeshi-origin NY bombing suspect charged with supporting terrorism

New York police on Tuesday charged an ISIS-inspired Bangladeshi-origin man with supporting terrorism, a day after he triggered a blast with a crude homemade device at a metro station that injured three people.

Akayed Ullah, the 27-year-old suspected bomber, had wires and a pipe bomb strapped to his body. The device exploded prematurely yesterday between two subway platforms near Port Authority, which is America's largest bus terminal.

The New York Police Department tweeted that Ullah was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, supporting an act of terrorism and making a "terroristic threat".

Ullah is reported to be in a serious condition in hospital after suffering burns in the explosion.

Three other people suffered minor wounds in the blast during rush hour.

The suspect was taken into custody after the device partially exploded.

Reports say he used piping, nails, a 9-volt battery and Christmas lights wire to build the device. It was affixed to his body with Velcro straps.

The suspect's home in the New York City borough of Brooklyn is being searched.

Ullah acted alone, police said, adding that the explosion was recorded on surveillance video.

According to a law enforcement official, through his comments to investigators, Ullah indicated he was prepared to die. The source also said the suspect was wired up with the self-made device during his entire trip on the subway system.

He had pledged allegiance to ISIS, according to one law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told CNN, and said he acted in response to Israeli actions in Gaza.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far, though it is being treated as terror-related.