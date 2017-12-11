Bangladeshi bomber arrested after explosion in New York subway

An ISIS-inspired Bangladeshi- origin man, wearing a homemade device, today triggered a blast at a metro station in New York City during rush hours, injuring four persons and causing chaos in one of the busiest commuter hubs in the metropolis, US media reports said.

Akayed Ullah, the 27-year-old suspected bomber, had wires attached to him. He was armed with a pipe bomb and a battery pack, CNN reported, according to which he was taken into custody after the device partially detonated.

Former New York Police Department Commissioner Bill Bratton told MSNBC that the man was inspired by the Islamic State terror group and originally came from Bangladesh.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the device that exploded in the New York City subway was an attempted "terrorist attack".

"At this point in time, all we know of is one individual who, thank God, was unsuccessful in his aims," Mayor de Blasio said.

"There are also no credible and specific threats against New York City at this time. But we will give you more information, of course, as the investigation unfolds," de Blasio said.

A total of 4 injuries reported at the scene of an explosion at Port Authority, the New York Police Department said, adding that all injuries are non-life-threatening.

The suspect suffered burns and other wounds and is currently in the hospital.

"Preliminary investigation at the scene indicates that this male was wearing an improvised low-tech explosive device attached to his body. He intentionally detonated that device," said Police Commissioner James O'Neil.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the New York explosion, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Earlier, the New York Police Department tweeted that it was responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, Manhattan.

The place is New York Port Authority, a busy bus terminal. It also has metro stations.

"The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time," the NYPD had said, adding that the information is preliminary.

The New York Fire Department received call around 7.19 am.

"I was exiting the Port Authority and the National Guard was running towards something shouting 'Go, Go, Go'," commuter Keith Woodfin tweeted, according to New York Daily News.

Designer Chelsea LaSalle tweeted that she was "stuck in a running stampede at port authority bus terminal due to bomb scare. cops EVERYWHERE."

Security was enhanced in several major American cities after an explosion in the New York City.

"We are monitoring the incident that occurred in New York City this morning. At this time, there are no current threats to the District of Columbia. We ask all residents and visitors to remain vigilant," said the Washington DC Police Department.