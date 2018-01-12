App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 12, 2018 01:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Audi, BMW workers stage strikes amid talks over wages, hours

Powerful labour union IG Metall said workers at Audi's main plant in Ingolstadt in Bavaria downed tools during the night shift and BMW staff at three factories in Dingolfing, Landshut and Regensburg were to follow suit on Friday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Workers at German companies including premium carmakers Audi and BMW are staging further walkouts on Friday amid labour talks seeking higher pay and shorter working hours which are set to continue next week.

Powerful labour union IG Metall said workers at Audi's main plant in Ingolstadt in Bavaria downed tools during the night shift and BMW staff at three factories in Dingolfing, Landshut and Regensburg were to follow suit on Friday.

Spurred on by the fastest economic growth in six years and record low joblessness, the union is demanding 6 percent more pay for 3.9 million metals and engineering workers.

It has also embarked on its first major campaign for shorter working hours in more than three decades, demanding that workers gain the right to reduce their weekly hours to 28 from 35 to care for children or elderly or sick relatives and then return to full-time employment after two years.

related news

Employers have offered 2 percent plus a one-off 200-euro ($239) payment in the first quarter.

They have rejected demands for a shorter working week unless hours could be increased temporarily as well so as not to put output at risk.

Labour bosses and industrial employers took a small step toward a deal in regional talks in southwestern Baden-Wuerttemberg on Thursday, agreeing to appoint experts to look into the issue of working hours.

Some 160,000 workers have already taken part in industrial action this week to support IG Metall's wage claims and the union has threatened to call for 24-hour walkouts if talks fail to make progress.

Labour talks for workers in Baden-Wuerttemberg will resume on Jan. 24. Talks in Bavaria continue on Monday and in North Rhine-Westphalia resume on Thursday.

tags #Audi #BMW #Strike #World News

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.