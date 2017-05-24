At 1.32 bn, India is the most populous country, says Chinese academic

Moneycontrol News

A Chinese academic has raised an outcry among demographers by claiming that India outruns China as the most populous country in the world.

Yi Fuxian, a University of Wisconsin-Madison academic, first expressed his views at a conference in Beijing, only to reiterate the same on an interview with The Guardian on Wednesday.

“I think the real number is 1.29 billion but the (Chinese) government thinks it is 1.38 billion,” Yi said. “India is maybe 1.32 billion right now,” he told the paper.

Yi was convinced that the last 26 years saw the Chinese overestimating the country’s population by about 90 million, partly by inflating rates of fertility. He asserted that China’s population at the end of last year would have been 1.29 billion as opposed to the accepted figure of 1.37 billion.

He hoped his controversial findings would prompt a debate over China’s demographic time-bomb which he called the country’s “number one problem”.

Chinese and Indian scholars expressed bewilderment and scepticism at his claims, and refuted Yi’s arguments.

Wang Feng, a leading demographer from the University of California, Irvine, dismissed Yi’s claims as sensational, extremely sloppy and based on highly politicised back-of-the-envelope calculations.

Asked what he thought China’s true population was, Wang said: “I would go with the government number.”

India's population rose four times to around 1.3 billion since 1947, the year the country gained independence. World Health Organisation pegs India's population to reach 1.7 billion by 2050.