Astronaut's photos from International Space Station reveal the enormity of hurricanes

Randy Bresnik, the US marine fighter pilot-turned-astronaut is grabbing attention through his Twitter posts from the space of Hurricane Irma. The ISS commander who is posting pictures of hurricane hit regions from his space abode through his twitter account is gaining mass following on Twitter.



Beautiful hills along the east coast of Africa, they looked almost like velvet, the clouds creeping up them like the ice flow of a glacier pic.twitter.com/BZgcOoKji4

Bresnik who initially started posting pictures from space of famous geographical locations recently turned to uploading images of Hurricanes from up above.



Water can be beautiful as seen watching the Amazon river as it dances across Brazil…. pic.twitter.com/GThGRYPalz — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) August 24, 2017



Bresnik first posted the images of Hurricane Harvey on August 24. He was actively asking the people to ensure safety and help others if possible.



God Bless Texas, may you weather the storm as you always have! pic.twitter.com/8qXHXc8YMY

#Harvey - still a menace! Hearts & prayers go out to families, friends, & fellow Texans dealing with this storm. #TexasStrong #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/6E4otEWF6x — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) August 28, 2017



Lately, he has been actively sharing pictures of approaching Hurricane Irma while also giving many inputs including its path, effect among other things. Once the hurricane started withdrawing his pictures also started to show the effects it had on the affected areas.



The tentacles of the bow wave of #Irma clawing its way up Florida…. pic.twitter.com/BKCS8RrCnB

The beautiful sands of Turks & Caicos churned up into a kaleidoscope of colors after #Irma. pic.twitter.com/Z0tZI46JCX — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) September 10, 2017



Bresnik is now actively following the course of Hurricane Jose which is following the same pattern as its predecessors.