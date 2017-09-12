App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Sep 12, 2017 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Astronaut's photos from International Space Station reveal the enormity of hurricanes

Astronaut Randy Bresnik has been actively sharing pictures of approaching Hurricane Irma while also giving many inputs including its path, effect among other things

Moneycontrol News

Randy Bresnik, the US marine fighter pilot-turned-astronaut is grabbing attention through his Twitter posts from the space of Hurricane Irma. The ISS commander who is posting pictures of hurricane hit regions from his space abode through his twitter account is gaining mass following on Twitter.

Bresnik who initially started posting pictures from space of famous geographical locations recently turned to uploading images of Hurricanes from up above.

 

Bresnik first posted the images of Hurricane Harvey on August 24. He was actively asking the people to ensure safety and help others if possible.

 

 

Lately, he has been actively sharing pictures of approaching Hurricane Irma while also giving many inputs including its path, effect among other things. Once the hurricane started withdrawing his pictures also started to show the effects it had on the affected areas.

 

 

Bresnik is now actively following the course of Hurricane Jose which is following the same pattern as its predecessors.

tags #science #world

