App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 26, 2017 09:27 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Aston Martin to recall over 5,000 vehicles in US: safety agency

The recalls are expected to begin on February 1, 2018, and come as the owners of the carmaker made famous by fictional spy James Bond prepare for a stock market listing or sale of the company.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

British sportscar maker Aston Martin is recalling around 5,500 vehicles in the United States due to problems with powertrains and battery cables, according to documents posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) website.

The recalls are expected to begin on February 1, 2018, and come as the owners of the carmaker made famous by fictional spy James Bond prepare for a stock market listing or sale of the company.

The documents on the NHTSA website say Aston Martin is recalling 3,493 DB9, DBS, Rapide, Virage and Vanquish models that were made between 2009 and 2016 due to problems that can cause the transmission park pawl to not engage, which could make the vehicle roll and increase the risk of a crash.

The Gaydon, England-based company is also recalling 1,953 DB9 and DBS vehicles manufactured between 2005 and 2009 because their battery supply cables can be damaged when the driver seat is in the full rearward location, which could ultimately increase the risk of a fire, the documents said.

A spokesperson for the carmaker was not immediately available for comment.

tags #Aston Martin #World News

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.