As many as 1400 cars destroyed in the UK after fire in multi-storey car parking

A massive fire that erupted on the New Year's eve in the UK has led to the destruction of around 1400 vehicles. Luckily, the fire that engulfed a multi-storey Echo Arena car park in Liverpool did not cause any human casualty.

According to a BBC report, investigators have stated that the accident occurred after a fire broke out in one of the cars that were parked inside the building. The fire, later spread to cars that were parked nearby, causing extensive damage.

The situation could have gotten worse if the fire had spread to nearby areas that were crowded as part of new year celebrations. According to reports, The Liverpool International Horse Show was being held in the nearby arena that was filled with both humans and horses. The horses of the show had to be shifted to the arena from the parking area after the fire broke.

The fire, that some rescue service officials claimed to be one of the worst they faced required over 20 fire engines to bring it under control. Many staying in the nearby apartments have been evacuated and people have been asked to be prepared for a possible building collapse.

“Public Health England say if you see smoke from the Liverpool Echo Arena car park fire stay in, close all windows and doors and if difficulty breathing seek medical assistance. Anyone with a lung condition or asthma should stay in or seek medical help if breathing difficult,” stated a tweet by the Merseyside Police.

However, no such relief is available to people who had parked their vehicles in the parking facility that had a capacity to hold 1600 cars.

A fireman, as per the report, even told a partygoer, "Well you best go and have a couple of drinks to celebrate new year because you're not going to get your car back."