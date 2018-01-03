App
Jan 03, 2018 08:55 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Aptiv, Lyft discuss engagement beyond self-driving ride partnership

Aptiv, formerly known as Delphi Automotive Plc, has partnered with Lyft to allow passengers to request self-driving rides from the Las Vegas Convention Center's Gold Lot.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Aptiv Plc and ride-hailing firm Lyft are discussing further engagement beyond showcasing self-driving rides in Las Vegas during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this month, the U.S auto parts supplier said on Tuesday.

However, Aptiv told Reuters it does not have plans to publicly announce its further engagement with Lyft yet.

However, Aptiv told Reuters it does not have plans to publicly announce its further engagement with Lyft yet.

The company said the rides, which will be available from Jan. 9 to 12 to more than 20 locations in Las Vegas, will demonstrate Aptiv's automated system and Lyft's user platform.

In 2017, Lyft secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California and struck a research collaboration with Alphabet unit Waymo. It has also secured deals with Ford Motor Co and startup Nutonomy to incorporate self-driving cars in its fleet.

