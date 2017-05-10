Apple crosses $800 bn in market cap, surpasses GDP of many large economies

Moneycontrol News

iPhone maker Apple, hit a record high on Nasdaq on Monday and became the first company in the world to reach a market capitalisation of USD 800 billion surpassing the market caps of entire BSE Sensex companies and is greater than GDP of many countries like Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, the Netherlands and others.

Shares of Apple hit record, after legendary stock investor Warren Buffet praised the company, calling the iPhone “a very, very, very valuable product”. His company Berkshire Hathaway has more doubled its holding in Apple at 2.5 percent.

The company is sitting on a cash reserves of USD 257 billion, up USD 10 billion from the previous quarter, which is greater than the market cap of General Electric.