Jun 14, 2017 01:17 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms making self-driving cars: Report

This changed recently when the Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook elaborated on the company’s plan towards the self-driving technology for the very first time.

Apple Inc. had been secretly working on Autonomous technology since long. The ‘secret’ here being the fact that no one from the company had shared any plans or the current on goings of the project.

This changed recently when the Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook elaborated on the company’s plan towards the self-driving technology for the very first time.

Speaking in an interview held on June 5 with the Bloomberg Television, Tim Cook confirmed about Apple’s Autonomous projects saying – “We’re focusing on autonomous systems. It’s a core technology that we view as very important.”

He further stressed upon its importance by calling it the “mother of all AI projects” and “probably one of the most difficult AI projects to work on.” The project, started in 2014, saw the hiring of more than 1,000 engineers and was termed as Project Titan internally as reported by Bloomberg News.

