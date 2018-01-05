App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 05, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Antidumping duty likely on a chemical from China, Japan

The duty was recommended by the commerce ministry's investigation arm DGAD that has concluded in its probe that 'Resorcinol' was exported by these two countries below its normal value which has resulted in dumping.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government may impose antidumping duty for three years on a chemical mainly used in rubber industry and imported from China and Japan.

The duty was recommended by the commerce ministry's investigation arm DGAD that has concluded in its probe that 'Resorcinol' was exported by these two countries below its normal value which has resulted in dumping.

The domestic industry has suffered material injury due to the dumping of the product, the Directorate General of Antidumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) has said in a notification.

The duty, if imposed, would help in guarding domestic players from cheap imports from these countries.

related news

While DGAD recommends the duty, finance ministry imposes the same.

The authority "recommends imposition of definitive anti- dumping duties on the imports" from China and Japan and the duty payable would be the difference between the landed value of the chemical and USD 5,461 per tonne.

Atul Ltd had filed an application before the DGAD for imposition of the levy.

As per the notification, imports of the chemical has increased to 3,343 tonne in 2015-16 from 2,470 tonne in 2012- 13.

It has also stated that the growth of the domestic industry cannot be termed as positive as profits as well as return on capital employed (ROCE) remained negative during 2015-16, the period of investigation, despite a significant increase in the demand.

Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of WTO.

The duty is also aimed at ensuring fair trading practises and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to check cheap imports from countries including China.

The country has imposed the duty on as many as 98 products, as on December 27 last year, imported from China.

tags #chemical #China #Japan #rubber industry #World News

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.