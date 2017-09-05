Amidst BRICS summit, China censors online discussions on North Korea's bomb test

Moneycontrol News

China has apparently blocked any online discussion on North Korea or its latest missile launch. The decision to sideline any discussion regarding the volatile neighbour comes at a time when the country is hosting the BRICS summit.

The state-sponsored media outlets are focusing on the BRICS summit and terming it has a great success. But at the same time as per reports by foreign media outlets such as the BBC a conscious effort to censor any news or discussions about North Korea is evident.

Reports state that posts and messages in micro blogging sites like Sina Weibo and messaging apps like WeChat are facing strict censorship. Any comments or jokes related to North Korea, its leader or the present crisis are being avoided. Even WeChat, the popular chat app is removing messages from independent sources that it deems as 'panic spreading'.

According to reports, North Korea and hydrogen bomb are the most censored search words in Weibo. There exists high concern among the Chinese netizens regarding the drama unfolding in the Korean peninsula.

While China is facing trouble defending its position on the global front after North Korea's multiple missile tests, there is widespread worry and criticism among the Chinese population against North Korea. These opinions against North Korea are usually vented through online posts and chats by the Chinese.

Many posts show the rising concern among Chinese regarding the spiralling of the conflict in Korea and fear that the country may get entangled in it leading to a nuclear disaster.

Others are concerned about the ability of Pyongyang to prevent a Chernobyl like disaster stating, “There were people running out of their houses; in such a hazardous nuclear environment, how can we feel secure about the development of the economy?".

Many have also come forward criticising the timing of the North Korea's missile test which coincided with the BRICS summit. The missile test “was surely aimed to make China to see, to embarrass China, and to force China to obey the will of North Korea" said a post that was soon removed.

Another netizen mocked the North Korean leader by posting that “Kim the Fat had set off a blast to celebrate".