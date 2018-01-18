Amid hopes of peace, North Korea 'seen developing submersible barge' capable of launching missiles

India and Pakistan are clear examples of nuclear deterrence in practice. Israel, for instance, follows the policy of ‘nuclear ambiguity’ where it is believed that it possesses nuclear weapons but it hasn’t officially admitted to having them. In either case, the motto is to avoid war/destruction and ensure safety through a threat. Kim Jong-un is doing the same. There could be other reasons why he won’t give up the nukes but as a declared nuclear state, North Korea is perhaps more insulated from attack; more to the point, Kim himself certainly is. (Source: Why Kim Won't Give Up His Nukes)

North Korea is developing a submersible barge that could be used for future ballistic missile launches. The preparation of the barge, which will be the second such facility to be developed by Pyongyang is aimed at improving its weapon launch capacity.

The construction of the new submersible barge came to notice, according to a report in The Independent UK after it was noted in a recent satellite imagery. As per the imagery, the barge has been moved to a fitting-out dock at the Sinpo South Shipyard which is also home to the other North Korean submersible barge. The shift to the dock is reportedly for the fitting of various systems such as pumps, electrics, and communications.

The barge is expected to be used by Pyongyang for its submarine-based missile program and also to develop country’s experimental missile submarine. Though it is unclear when the barge will become operational, the work on it indicates towards the priority Pyongyang gives to its arsenal development.

It is also not yet clear how the information about the barge development will affect the volatile situation in the Korean peninsula. While the region was on the edge for months and saw the US and North Korean regimes reaching the very brink of a nuclear showdown, the recent efforts towards rapprochement by both Korean countries in the context of the upcoming winter Olympics has lightened the situation.

However, many had argued that the sudden interest shown by Pyongyang towards peace talks with Seoul was nothing but a ploy to weaken the US coalition.

As per experts, North Korea is making such attempts to buy enough time and resources to fully develop its nuclear and missile program aimed at reaching parity with Washington. The appearance of such imagery is certain to strengthen this viewpoint and could force the US-led coalition into action.