App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 18, 2018 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amid hopes of peace, North Korea 'seen developing submersible barge' capable of launching missiles

As per satellite images, the barge has been moved to a fitting-out dock at the Sinpo South Shipyard which is also home for the other North Korean submersible barge

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India and Pakistan are clear examples of nuclear deterrence in practice. Israel, for instance, follows the policy of ‘nuclear ambiguity’ where it is believed that it possesses nuclear weapons but it hasn’t officially admitted to having them. In either case, the motto is to avoid war/destruction and ensure safety through a threat. Kim Jong-un is doing the same. There could be other reasons why he won’t give up the nukes but as a declared nuclear state, North Korea is perhaps more insulated from attack; more to the point, Kim himself certainly is. (Source: Why Kim Won't Give Up His Nukes)
India and Pakistan are clear examples of nuclear deterrence in practice. Israel, for instance, follows the policy of ‘nuclear ambiguity’ where it is believed that it possesses nuclear weapons but it hasn’t officially admitted to having them. In either case, the motto is to avoid war/destruction and ensure safety through a threat. Kim Jong-un is doing the same. There could be other reasons why he won’t give up the nukes but as a declared nuclear state, North Korea is perhaps more insulated from attack; more to the point, Kim himself certainly is. (Source: Why Kim Won't Give Up His Nukes)

North Korea is developing a submersible barge that could be used for future ballistic missile launches. The preparation of the barge, which will be the second such facility to be developed by Pyongyang is aimed at improving its weapon launch capacity.

The construction of the new submersible barge came to notice, according to a report in The Independent UK after it was noted in a recent satellite imagery. As per the imagery, the barge has been moved to a fitting-out dock at the Sinpo South Shipyard which is also home to the other North Korean submersible barge. The shift to the dock is reportedly for the fitting of various systems such as pumps, electrics, and communications.

The barge is expected to be used by Pyongyang for its submarine-based missile program and also to develop country’s experimental missile submarine. Though it is unclear when the barge will become operational, the work on it indicates towards the priority Pyongyang gives to its arsenal development.

It is also not yet clear how the information about the barge development will affect the volatile situation in the Korean peninsula. While the region was on the edge for months and saw the US and North Korean regimes reaching the very brink of a nuclear showdown, the recent efforts towards rapprochement by both Korean countries in the context of the upcoming winter Olympics has lightened the situation.

related news

However, many had argued that the sudden interest shown by Pyongyang towards peace talks with Seoul was nothing but a ploy to weaken the US coalition.

As per experts, North Korea is making such attempts to buy enough time and resources to fully develop its nuclear and missile program aimed at reaching parity with Washington. The appearance of such imagery is certain to strengthen this viewpoint and could force the US-led coalition into action.

tags #korean crisis #North Korea #world

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.