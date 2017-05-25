App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 25, 2017 07:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amazon's Jeff Bezos gives $1 mn to press freedom watchdog

The gift from Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post newspaper, was announced at the organization's awards dinner yesterday.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos gives $1 mn to press freedom watchdog

Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos is giving USD 1 million to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, the largest-ever gift to the media rights watchdog.

The gift from Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post newspaper, was announced at the organization's awards dinner yesterday.

"This generous gift will help us continue to grow, to offer our legal and educational support to many more news organizations, and to expand our services to independent journalists, nonprofit newsrooms and documentary filmmakers," Reporters Committee chairman David Boardman said.

"We'll also be better positioned to help local newsrooms, the places hit hardest by the disruption in the news industry and whose survival is every bit as crucial to American democracy as those entities headquartered in Washington and New York."

The Reporters Committee also announced it will play a role in administering the First Look Media Press Freedom Defense Fund of up to $6 million.

First Look, a news organization established by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, announced separately yesterday it will increase its funding for its press freedom fund to USD 2 million and offer an additional USD 2 million in matching funds.

Both Bezos and Omidyar in recent months have cited a need for efforts to support an independent press.

Bezos said last year during President Donald Trump's campaign that the candidate was "working to freeze or chill the media that are examining him."

The Omidyar Network, a philanthropy established by the eBay founder, last month pledged USD 100 million to support independent and investigative journalism worldwide.

Omidyar said in a tweet about the initiative last month: "The fight against misinformation, authoritarian lies, and online abuse is a fight we can win.

tags #Amazon #Jeff Bezos #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.