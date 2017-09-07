App
Sep 07, 2017 08:37 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Amazon plans USD 5 billion second headquarters in N. America

The e-commerce company, currently based in Seattle, said it was yet to zero in on a location, but expects to expand the new headquarters to include up to 50,000 high-paying jobs



Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it plans to open another headquarters in North America and spend more than USD 5 billion for its construction and operation.

The e-commerce company, currently based in Seattle, said it was yet to zero in on a location, but expects to expand the new headquarters to include up to 50,000 high-paying jobs.

Amazon said it was seeking proposals from local and state government leaders for the new headquarters.

Apple Inc had reportedly spent about USD 5 billion on its spaceship-shaped headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Amazon said its new headquarters should ideally be located in a metropolitan area with more than one million people and one that can attract and retain technical talent.

The company's Seattle headquarters is spread across 8.1 million square feet in 33 buildings and employs more than 40,000 people.

Amazon expects the new headquarters to be a "full equal" to its Seattle office, Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

tags #Amazon #North America #World News

