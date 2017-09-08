Amazon on the hunt for a location to build its second HQ

Moneycontrol News

Amazon is looking to build a second headquarters which could create 50,000 more jobs for the e-commerce titan, according to a New York Times report.

Amazon put the US city of Seattle on the map after the phenomenal growth of its first headquarters has it owning 19 percent of all existing office space in the city.

Amazon will not go just about anywhere in the United States though. A city with a population of million residents and above, good schools, recreation facilities, a diverse demographic, excellent city infrastructure and good accessibility are a few of the conditions that it has set for potential bidders.

The announcement, made on Thursday, saw the cities of Chicago, Dallas, and San Diego, and states like Michigan stating their interest by the end of the day.

The report also mentions that Amazon is looking for a business-friendly environment, which could mean that a combination of tax breaks and other sweeteners will be the best way to grab Amazon’s attention.

The Times report also observes that Seattle is facing steep housing prices, traffic mobility issues and its status as an important IT hub is making competition for talent in the sector more fierce.

Amazon also insisted on access to mass transit, high connectivity to an international airport and easy access to a major highway or arterial road to no greater than two miles.

This announcement comes on the heels of President Donald Trump accusing Amazon of hurting smaller retailers and wiping out jobs.

Amazon currently employs 40,000 of its total 380,000 employees in Seattle.