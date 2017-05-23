App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 23, 2017 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Alibaba's delivery arm to develop one millon smart vans

Cainiao said a computing system, powered by the Internet, will analyse real-time orders and design the most efficient routes for its delivery fleet. The move will cut cost and reduce energy consumption.

Alibaba's delivery arm to develop one millon smart vans

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's delivery arm Cainiao Network has announced USD 7.3 billion investment to produce one million smart vans in partnership with domestic automakers for efficient delivery.

Cainiao said a computing system, powered by the Internet, will analyse real-time orders and design the most efficient routes for its delivery fleet. The move will cut cost and reduce energy consumption.

In two cities where the plan was piloted in April, vans travelled 30 per cent shorter distances and saved 20 per cent of the operational costs.

Partnering automakers include SAIC Motor, Dongfeng Motor, Reach Rental. Cainiao also announced financial support of USD 7.3 billion for logistics firms and delivery drivers participating in the plan.

Cainiao is China's logistics firm that processes packages and parcels ordered through Alibaba's e-commerce platforms. PTI KJV .

tags #Alibaba #Cainiao Network #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.