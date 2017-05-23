Alibaba's delivery arm to develop one millon smart vans

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's delivery arm Cainiao Network has announced USD 7.3 billion investment to produce one million smart vans in partnership with domestic automakers for efficient delivery.

Cainiao said a computing system, powered by the Internet, will analyse real-time orders and design the most efficient routes for its delivery fleet. The move will cut cost and reduce energy consumption.

In two cities where the plan was piloted in April, vans travelled 30 per cent shorter distances and saved 20 per cent of the operational costs.

Partnering automakers include SAIC Motor, Dongfeng Motor, Reach Rental. Cainiao also announced financial support of USD 7.3 billion for logistics firms and delivery drivers participating in the plan.

Cainiao is China's logistics firm that processes packages and parcels ordered through Alibaba's e-commerce platforms. PTI KJV .