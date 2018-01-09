App
Jan 09, 2018 09:23 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Alibaba founder Jack Ma says will 'seriously consider' HK listing

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will "seriously consider" listing in Hong Kong, founder Jack Ma said, in response to an invitation from the financial hub's leader asking the company to consider doing so.

Ma made the comments at an event in Hong Kong on Monday, an Alibaba spokeswoman said. His comments, which follow Hong Kong's decision to allow dual class share listings, were first reported by the South China Morning Post.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in a speech during the event that she hoped Alibaba would consider returning to Hong Kong to list.

"Daring to speak like this marks a strong commitment so we will definitely seriously consider the Hong Kong market," Ma said in response to Lam's speech, according to a transcript provided by Alibaba.

The Alibaba spokeswoman said there were no further details available on what any Hong Kong listing plan could involve.

