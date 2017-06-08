Al Jazeera says its network under cyber attack

Moneycontrol News

Doha-based broadcaster Al Jazeera said on Thursday it had come under a large scale cyber attack.

BREAKING: Al Jazeera Media Network under cyber attack on all systems, websites & social media platforms. More soon: https://t.co/9o3ihGGVjD pic.twitter.com/ZlBBEpTDf6

— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 8, 2017

Al Jazeera is the flagship broadcaster for Qatar, which is in a stand-off with fellow Arab states over "terror" ties. The controversy is endangering peace and stability in the Gulf.

Earlier in the day, Al Jazeera acting director-general Mostefa Souag will maintain its editorial independence despite a regionaldiplomatic crisis that has isolated the small Gulf Arab state, the Doha-based broadcasting network's acting director-general said on Thursday.

Souag dismissed accusations by some Arab powers that Al Jazeera is interfering in their affairs through its reports and defended the network's professionalism.

"All this talk about Jazeera interfering in other countries' affairs is nonsense. We don't interfere in anybody's business, we just report," he told Reuters in his office at the network's headquarters in Qatar's capital.

"If we bring (in) guests who are opposing certain governments, does that mean we are interfering in the countries' business? No. Al Jazeera's editorial policy is going to continue the same regardless of what happens with this event."

The state-funded network is at the centre of the dispute in which Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties and transport links on Monday with Qatar, which supplies natural gas to world markets.

— With inputs from Reuters