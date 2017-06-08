App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jun 08, 2017 10:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Al Jazeera says its network under cyber attack

Al Jazeera is the flagship broadcaster for Qatar, which is in a stand-off with fellow Arab states over "terror" ties. The controversy is endangering peace and stability in the Gulf.

Al Jazeera says its network under cyber attack

Moneycontrol News

Doha-based broadcaster Al Jazeera said on Thursday it had come under a large scale cyber attack.

"Al Jazeera Media Network under cyber attack on all systems, websites & social media platforms," it said on Twitter.

Al Jazeera is the flagship broadcaster for Qatar, which is in a stand-off with fellow Arab states over "terror" ties. The controversy is endangering peace and stability in the Gulf.

Earlier in the day, Al Jazeera acting director-general Mostefa Souag will maintain its editorial independence despite a regionaldiplomatic crisis that has isolated the small Gulf Arab state, the Doha-based broadcasting network's acting director-general said on Thursday.

Souag dismissed accusations by some Arab powers that Al Jazeera is interfering in their affairs through its reports and defended the network's professionalism.

"All this talk about Jazeera interfering in other countries' affairs is nonsense. We don't interfere in anybody's business, we just report," he told Reuters in his office at the network's headquarters in Qatar's capital.

"If we bring (in) guests who are opposing certain governments, does that mean we are interfering in the countries' business? No. Al Jazeera's editorial policy is going to continue the same regardless of what happens with this event."

The state-funded network is at the centre of the dispute in which Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties and transport links on Monday with Qatar, which supplies natural gas to world markets.

— With inputs from Reuters
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.